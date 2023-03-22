In any case, it seems that way, because BMW has recorded 48 new type designations in one fell swoop.

Some manufacturers have to hold a lot of brainstorming sessions to come up with a model name, but German premium brands often keep it simple. They limit themselves to cold letters and numbers. This does not produce the sexiest names, but it does save a lot of creative thinking. At least, you would think so.

However, numbers and letters must also be considered. In fact, you can get completely tangled up with it if you’re not careful. Audi for example, made a jar of it. For example, there is now a Q8 and a Q8 e-tron, which are completely different models. To create even more confusion, Audi will soon rename the A4 and A6 to A5 and A7.

It seems that too BMW will change the naming. Carbuzz discovered that they have registered 48 new type designations. Don’t be afraid: a 3 Series remains a 3 Series and a 5 Series remains a 5 Series. It mainly concerns changes at the level of engine variants.

For example, BMW has registered the name X540, which appears to be a new name for the X5 xDrive40i. BMW seems to want to apply this logic to all X models, because such designations have also been established for the X1-to-7.

BMW has also devised simplified type designations for the electric models. For example, instead of i7 xDrive60 there is i760. We also see a few electric models in the list that have not yet been revealed, namely an i1, an iX2, an iX4, an iX6 and an iX7.

Registering a name and actually using a name are two different things, of course, but it all sounds logical. This would make the naming simpler and more in line with the traditional models. That’s why we say: bring on the X540 and i760.

