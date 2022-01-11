It is a fact: the most young people don’t like to talk on the phone, specifically answering voice calls. They simply prefer text chat or short voice notes, according to a report from the Open University of Catalonia.

And there are several excuses or reasons that people expose. Although there are also innovative arguments: voice conversations do not allow you to delete or collect what has been said, as happens in messages from ephemeral chat rooms that self-destruct. And there are many other causes:

For 75% of people born from 1996 onwards, voice calls by phone are “an intrusion”, because they “interrupt” daily life. The asynchronous communications (like a chat) allow the freedom to respond calmly later or when the person wants to do so and is not at all frowned upon.

The concept of intrusion of a voice call is complemented by the idea that young people have that they do not know how long it will take them to answer it; on the other hand, a voice call means ‘confrontation’, that is, the caller requires them to confront them against an issue, favor, invitation or requirement, from which they prefer to flee.

Lack of security and communication skills

The report also showed that there is an insecurity, a lack of confidence, in the communicative skills, before the conversation that involves a voice call, which ends up generating episodes of anxiety in the youngest.

Voice notes allow you to edit and repeat, for example, the message as many times as necessary before sending it; the same a chat text. Instead a personal meeting, a voice call or a video call They require a greater effort when it comes to expressing ideas and leaving clear messages.

The situation becomes even more complex in young people from generation Z (16-24 years old) who are becoming adept at mobile digital communications, but have increasingly lost the taste and skill of interacting with older generations in a personal and direct way.