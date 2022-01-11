The PIS/Pasep salary bonus will begin to be paid in February. This is an annual employee benefit equivalent to a maximum of one minimum wage. All information about PIS can be obtained by calling 0800-726-02-07 from Caixa Econômica Federal, as of February 1st.

Another way to get details about the benefit is by accessing the website http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or by downloading the Caixa Trabalhador app. In all these options, the worker only needs to have the NIS number (Social Identification Number) on hand.

Who is a public servant can consult the amount to be received on the website www.bb.com.br/pasep. Through ATMs and branches of Banco do Brasil it is also possible to make Pasep queries. There is, however, no date for the release of these queries, so far.

payment dates

For workers in the private sector, payments start on February 8 and are made by Caixa. For those who work as a public servant, payments begin on the 15th of the month in question, and are made by Banco do Brasil.

Check, below, the relationship between the months worked and the amounts of the salary bonus to be received by taxpayers, in reais.

In relation to PIS, payment can be made in three ways:

By account credit, when the worker has a checking, savings or digital social savings account at Caixa;

At ATMs, Lottery Houses and Caixa Aqui Correspondents using the Citizen Card;

At a Caixa branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

As for PASEP, Banco do Brasil customers receive the amount directly into their checking or savings account, according to the calendar of the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat). Account holders from other banks can forward a transfer to their account via the internet or a self-service terminal. It is also possible to withdraw cash at Banco do Brasil branches. The only requirement is an official identification document.

Rules for receiving PIS/PASEP

The PIS/PASEP, which will be paid from February onwards, is based on 2020. In other words, to be entitled to the payment, the worker must comply with the rules for the year 2020. Check below for the requirements to have right to PIS/PASEP paid in 2022:

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract in the base year considered for calculation;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

