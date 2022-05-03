Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘The main reason is less weight in the car, which means better fuel or power consumption. It also often provides more luggage space. And of course it is a nice cost saving for the car manufacturer. The need has also decreased because nowadays it is not recommended to repair a flat tire yourself along the way. You are not safe on the hard shoulder either.’
Our auto editors answer reader questions every week. Mail your question to Niek Schenk.
More questions and answers can be found in our file.
