Liverpool became the first club this season to qualify for the Champions League final after a 2-3 win over Villareal. In a match with two faces, Villareal got the start it hoped for at home. Within three minutes Boulaye Dia gave the home team the lead by tapping in a returned high cross from close range. Shortly before half-time, the Spanish stunt team had completely eliminated the 2-0 defeat from the first leg by a good header from Francis Coquelin.

The tide turned in the second half after Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp intervened. Winter signing Luis Díaz came in for Diogo Jota. Liverpool took the game further and further. It had made up for the damage done in a span of twelve minutes. After more than an hour of play, Villareal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli made a flashy mistake when he let a shot from Fabinho slip through his legs.

Five minutes later it was substitute Luis Díaz who headed a cross from Trent-Alexander Arnold with his head behind the unfortunate goalkeeper. Not much later, Sadio Mane finally decided the match, after he outplayed Rulli, who had come far from his goal. At Villareal, which had to miss its Dutch top scorer Arnaut Danjuma due to an injury, the forces flowed away. Where it chased Liverpool all over the field in the first half, ‘The yellow submarine’ did not come into play after the break.

Dutch referee

The match was led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie. He was the target of criticism before half-time when he decided not to award Villareal a penalty after Giovani Lo Celso was blocked in the box by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Shortly before time, Makkelie sent Villareal’s Ettiene Capoue off the field with two yellow cards.

The return leg of the other semi-final in the Champions League will be played on Wednesday. Manchester City have traveled to Spain to defend a 4-3 lead from the first leg against Real Madrid. This season’s Champions League final will be played on May 28 in Paris. Liverpool are still battling for three trophies this season. The club is still in the race to win the Premier League and is in the final of the FA Cup.