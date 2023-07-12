Of Christine Brown

High temperatures combined with high humidity rates are often the cause of fatigue because electrolyte imbalances and drops in blood pressure can occur

When it’s very hot, especially with high humidity rateseasy to feel a lot tired even without having done anything in particular during the day. This condition mostly affects sufferers of low pressure or, conversely, hypertensive: le traditional antihypertensive therapies in fact, when it’s very hot, they can become excessive and therefore should be adjusted and modified if necessary, asking your doctor for advice.

Electrolyte imbalances But why do we feel so tired? With the excessive heat the system of thermoregulation of the body (which must maintain a constant temperature of 37 degrees) changes and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate the excess heat: first of all sweat. So the heat causes

dehydration

And increase in body temperature: it is necessary to be able to reintroduce lost liquids and to lower body temperature as much as possible. See also ASMD, Pession (Simmesn): "We create attention on Niemann-Pick disease so it does not increase mortality" There loss of mineral salts through sweatwith a replenishment not adequate enough (especially magnesium and potassium) may be responsible for electrolyte imbalances with more or less severe dehydration it entails muscle fatiguedizziness, difficulty concentrating, e lowering of blood pressure.

Why does humidity worsen the sense of tiredness? when forvery high humiditysweat does not evaporate quickly and body heat is therefore not removed effectively. To allow a greater dispersion of body heat in our body dilates blood vessels of surface and this frequently involves a

drop in blood pressure

which makes you feel particularly exhausted.

Why are the elderly suffering the most? In general, the delicate thermoregulation mechanisms are able to compensate for the imbalances that the sultry heat waves cause. However, these mechanisms are less efficient in the elderly and in those suffering from some disease and taking drugs.

What can be done to prevent heat fatigue What can you do to prevent heat fatigue? First of all it would go measured the pressure to verify that the values ​​are within a normal range. See also Brain tumors: 6 thousand cases a year in Italy. You have to choose Centers with experience At the correct table follow avaried dietwith the right amount of mineral salts and vitamins. important drink enough waterpossibly with supplementation of mineral salts, especially if you practice outdoor sports.