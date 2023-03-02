Unfortunately, dogs have a much shorter life expectancy than humans, so if you are a lover of these little animals, you will surely have several throughout your life and you will have to witness how they leave this world, but Have you ever wondered why they hide when they are about to die?

Those furry little animals, with four legs and a dancing tail that receive us with all the love and affection when we get home have a average lifespan ranging from 10 to 13 years. However, there are some diseases that can make your existence much shorter.

In this context, there are many loins that, when they are about to die, tend to hide from their human family, but what is this behavior due to? In this regard there are some theories.

First of all, it must be taken into account that, despite the fact that they are domesticated animals, dogs they continue to be guided by their natural instinctsfor which many specialists have pointed out that Dogs hide when they feel that something is wrong with them to protect themselves and not worry their owners..

The above comes from long ago, when the ancestors of the canines walked in packs protecting themselves from predators, while hunting. This survival instinct meant that, when they were too sick or very old, the specimens would isolate themselves from the group, in order to not “get in the way”for being the most vulnerable member.

For its part, there is a second theory that indicates that when they are too old or suffer from certain diseases, dogs they become disoriented, and due to their suffering, they can no longer return from where they came.

Faced with this situation, you may be wondering How to support your puppy when it is very old or suffers from a degenerative disease? First of all, you must be attentive to all the signs and signs that express that something is not right with your loin.

We recommend you read:

Likewise, it is recommended that if you notice lack of coordination, muscle spasms, lack of interest in your surroundings, loss of appetite and extreme fatigue, contact a vet so that it guides you in what is best for your pet.