This is the era of putting your life on social media, looking picture-perfect, and being up-to-date with the trends. Whether it’s trying on the trending TikTok Yoga pants or the stylish halo hair extensions, who does not want in on the fashion game, right?

If you have thin hair that can’t withstand harsh heat styling, real hair halo extensions are your new lifesavers! From curling to dying and even cutting, your wire hair extensions will stay put without worrying! So, when needing a quick rescue to look your best, just get your real hair halo extensions and be genuine!

What are Halo Extensions?

Halo extensions, also known as wire hair extensions, are upgraded hair extension options available for women with thin or short hair. Previously, all hair extensions had to be glued, clipped, or worn on the head while directly in contact with hair follicles and scalps. If not properly attached, these hair extensions will cause breakage, hair fall weaves, hair loss, and even baldness. The luxury halo extensions, on the other hand, simply sit on your head with an invisible wire wedged, and voila! You got your dream hair without a hint of damage.

As these extensions are to be merged with your natural hair, it is only logical to choose real hair halo extensions to get that naturally shiny and healthy-looking hair unless you want some of your “fake” hair strands to stand out! Girlies, you’ve got to be careful here and pick the safest option, i.e., real hair halo extensions.

Styling Halo Hair Extensions

One significant difference between regular hair extensions and natural hair halo extensions is that you can style them in multiple ways.

How to Curl/Straighten the Halo Extensions?

Like your natural hair, hair extensions must be styled by taking preventive measures. While using styling tools like a straightener or curler, ensure the temperature is not too high. Moreover, apply a protection layer and flaunt your halo extensions with your hairstyles.

How to Dye the Halo Extensions?

Are you in the mood for a hair change? Dye your halo hair extensions! But you should beware of bleaching the halo extensions as they can severely damage them, just like your natural hair. Lastly, always try the dye on a patch of hair before applying it on the full extension.

How to Maintain Real Hair Halo Extensions After Styling Them

Hair extensions have a certain shelf life. However, you can increase the life expectancy of your halo extensions by following some after-styling maintenance tips:

Avoid washing your hair extension after every wear; unless it’s dirty, oily, or greasy.

Use hair products with no sulfates, which will make the extensions brittle.

Avoid using hot water to wash halo hair extensions. It can damage the color and texture.

Always detangle your hair extensions after every wear.

E-Litchi: Your Favorite Halo Extensions Brand

Wondering where to find your perfect real hair halo extensions? E-Litchi has got you covered!

E-Litchi is a hair extension brand that has been in business for years and is warm-welcomed by ladies of all ages. Whether you need colorfully highlighted halo extensions or one-shade halo extensions for volume, they’ve prepared various series of halo extensions for you! With over 20 colors available, you can choose your pick and slay your everyday look like the queen you are.

In conclusion, you can use extensions and still feel like your natural self with E-Litchi real hair halo extensions. The products are made from 100% natural hair to protect your scalp and follicles from getting damaged and dry. E-Litchi has a lot of other hair products for you to choose from. The cherry on top is that you can shop now and pay later! So grab the real hair halo extensions you like and style them to fit your stunning style!