Camila Diez Canseco She is the eldest daughter of the owner of the Rústica chain, Mauricio Diez Canseco. Although she has confessed to wanting to see her father happy with the love of her life, the ‘Brad Pizza’ heiress has not always gotten along with her father’s ex-wives, especially with daysi ontaneda.

In an interview for the “En boca de todos” program, Camila Diez Canseco confessed why the relationship with Daysi Ontaneda was not so good. Coming up next, we tell you.

Camila Diez Canseco is the eldest daughter of Mauricio Diez Canseco. Photo: @camidiezcanseco/Instagram

Why Camila Diez Canseco did not get along with Daysi Ontaneda?

Mauricio Diez Canseco, better known as ‘Brad Pizza’, not only monopolized the screens of the Peruvian show business for his famous Rústica restaurant chain, but also for his scandalous sentimental relationships with different show business personalities.

one of them was Daysi Ontaneda, with whom he married in October 2007 and with whom he had two children.

Although their marriage only lasted two years, the businessman’s eldest daughter, Camila Diez Canseco, confessed in 2021 on the “En Boca de todos” program that, during that time they lived together, the relationship between the two was not good at all.

“ We always fought face to face . One day I remember that I cut my brother’s hair, it was on purpose, I knew that would bother him (…) And he told my dad: ‘This brat is already very spoiled.’ And I, since she was so young, thought that she had runny noses, so I told her: ‘I’m not runny because I don’t have runny noses,’” she expressed.

Although she now confesses that she gets along well with the former vedette, in an interview for the show program “Magaly TV, the firm” she explained that she was jealous of her father’s ex-wives as a child.

“ The problem was always at the beginning because I was super jealous when I was little. And the ones who have suffered the most with me were Daysi and Paula”, expressed Camila Diez Canseco.

Who is the mother of Camila Diez Canseco and the first wife of ‘Brad Pizza’?

Mauricio Diez Canseco married for the first time Katherine Huidobro with whom he had his firstborn: Camila. Currently, there is not much information about the businessman’s first wife on the internet, since she is not a media character.

Katherina Huidobro with her daughter Camila Diez Canseco. Photo: Instagram/@camidiezcanseco

Camila Diez Canseco was not present at her father’s wedding with Lisandra Lizama

The pizza maker’s daughter is happy about Mauricio Diez Canseco’s wedding and assured: “My daddies are the people I adore the most and that they are happy is what makes me happy, always.” However, the young woman surprised viewers by revealing that she does not know Lisandra Lizama.

“I was calm and suddenly I received a WhatsApp with the part of the wedding that said: ‘My daughter, you only live once, I’m getting married’, and then she just told me the story. Between us, it would not be the first time that she is close to age, ”said Camila, adding that her father is going through an unforgettable moment. “My dad is very happy, I have never seen him this happy.”

However, he stated that he had a conversation with her and liked her personality: “She looks like a very kind girl. With me he was very sweet. I told him that I hope we meet in person to talk or go out to eat, something more personal.

What did Brad Pitt say about ‘Brad Pizza’?

In 2019, Jely Reategui Y Eduardo “Chino” Pinto They received an invitation to attend the red carpet of the movie “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, which was made in Mexico. The hosts of the YouTube channel “The Larry Show”, who had agreed to receive a master class with Quentin Tarantino, were surprised because they ended up meeting Brad Pitt.

After that, the actress and her partner took the opportunity to interview the interpreter of “Do you know Joe Black?” and talk about the Peruvian businessman.

“We have a very important question for us. What do you think of ‘Brad Pizza’?”, questioned the also actress, which caused laughter in the American. Immediately, Brad Pitt responded. “I’m not sure if I want to meet this character,” he expressed to “The Larry Show.”