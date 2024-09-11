Apple Intelligence was a major theme of the WWDC of this year, after a presentation lasting almost two hours that allowed us to take a much deeper look at the Apple landscape, in view of 2025. There were many new features as expected, including the new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Max and of course the highly anticipated iPhone 16.

What’s new in the basic model

Usually the base model of the new cell phones from the Cupertino company have been the subject of numerous criticisms by customers, especially regarding the lack of new features despite a price deemed too excessive. In this case it seems that some new features of the Pro model have also been included in the basic model, including the brand new “camera control“. This new option allows for instant control of the camera app, allowing you to instantly control various options such as exposure, depth of field, zoom, and video recording with a single tap.

Compared to the previous model, the cameras are equipped with powerful 48 MPnot the most numerous on the market, but still fully exploited by a A18 Chip which in the automatic post-process after shooting, gives unique emotions and memories. As well as four powerful lenses that help the new system Ultra Wide Angle to capture every nuance of the scenario you want to capture, as well as being perfectly integrated with Apple Intelligence.

The new A18 chip has 30% more minimum power, up to 40% more than the 16 Bionic chip in iPhone 15, resulting in a significant improvement in performance from photos to immersive gaming sessions.

One of the main problems for the most demanding users in terms of gaming has always been the short battery life and the really excessive overheating. Apple assures that with the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, there will be better management of the dissipation system and a slightly improved battery with capacity around 3600 MHz, with fast charging up to 25W of power.

The Pro model, well beyond the motto “Think Different”

The Pro model also features all these features, but as per tradition and logic, it is clearly better for those who decide to get serious about this new Apple generation. On iPhone 16 Pro, the 48MP cameras are now two. The new 48MP ultra-wide angle has a more advanced quad-pixel sensor for ultra-high-resolution ProRAW and HEIF photos with autofocus, Dolby Vision 4K 120 FPS for videos, and a 120mm telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

One of the most appreciated novelties at the moment is the A18 Pro Chip equipped with Neural Engine 16 Corethe new 6 Core GPU for incredible graphics performance and the 6 Core CPU capable of not slowing down even in the most hectic moments of the day, allowing fluidity even in the multitasking of a working day. In addition to better management of Apple Intelligence.

New video game horizons

With hardware-accelerated ray tracing that’s up to twice as fast as iPhone 15, the A18 Pro chip makes the game even more immersivewith smoother graphics and extremely realistic lighting. This demonstrates Apple’s commitment to targeting a customer base more interested in “heavy gaming”, such as the recent addition to the Apple Store catalog of numerous AAA games previously unthinkable on a mobile device.

We Won’t See Apple Intelligence Anytime Soon

The new and highly anticipated Apple Intelligence feature, which will debut with the 18.1 software update in October, will not be available in Italy. The company’s communications department has stated that it is very concerned by the “Digital Services Act“, a recent European regulation aimed at protecting the right to privacy of users in the EU. Will we see a resolution to the situation? Considering that in the official roadmap for adding languages ​​for Apple Intelligence, Italian is not even present for 2025, it seems that at least until the release of the iPhone 17 Apple Intelligence will be the prerogative exclusively for foreign customers.