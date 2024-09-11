F1 in Europe

With the Italian GP in Monza over, as usual Formula 1 is preparing to leave Europe for the final phase of the season between Asia and America. And if we will have to wait until the Imola event scheduled for the weekend of May 18, 2025 to see the single-seaters back on the Old Continent, Liberty Media does not forget that the beating heart of the World Cup remains Europe. So much so that, to avoid reducing the number of races and indeed to expand the calendar in countries with a deep-rooted motorsport tradition, the championship organizers are considering an annual rotation system for some European circuits. For example, Zandvoort, Spa, Imola and Barcelona (which will lose its fixed slot from 2026 with the entry of Madrid) could alternate year after year.

Stefano Domenicali’s idea for the European GPs

It was precisely he who announced such a solution Stephen Sunday. Quoted by the German newspaper Bild, the big boss of the GP paddock has in fact promised to reveal the news soon to keep the interest of European promoters high, who are inevitably struggling in terms of economic proposals compared to many emerging countries: “We will see something interesting in the 2026 calendar. We are discussing with other organizers in Europe to do something that will be announced soon.It will certainly be a year where we will have many Grands Prix in Europe and at the moment we have many options in this regard.”.

German GP back on the calendar?

Given Audi’s debut, moreover, a return of the German GP is not excluded either: a race that has not been held since 2019 (it was held in Hockenheim), if we exclude the 2020 parenthesis at the Nurburgring as the Eifel GP. “Germany – said Domenicali – It has always been part of our calendar, but unfortunately we don’t have a GP today. Not because we don’t want it, but because the situation in the country has changed. We are trying to find the right partners to re-establish a constructive dialogue.. Audi is entering F1 and we already have a strong partner in Mercedes. Everyone is pushing to find a solution, but we don’t have it yet. Our job, however, is to finally find one.”.