The administration of the Chelsea club has granted special and permanent protection to the Ecuadorian youth Kendry Paez in the face of the acts of violence that are recorded in Ecuador.

This was announced by relatives and local media who have assured that the 16-year-old player must still remain in his country until he reaches the age of majority, when he could move to England.

Chelsea acquired Páez's sporting rights last June, but the footballer will continue with his training club, Independiente del Valle, until 2025. when he will have turned 18 years old.

A relative of Páez told the digital media Primicias this Wednesday about the security support that Chelsea has given to Páez, who was born in Guayaquil where most of his relatives reside, one of the cities most punished by the violent actions of gangs. organized crime classified by the authorities as “terrorists”.

Páez debuted in Ecuador's first division when he was barely 15 years old, in February of last year, and a month later he became the main figure of the under-17 team in the South American Championship of the category, in which his team lost the final against Brazil in Quito.

He also reinforced the U-20 team in the World Cup that was held last May in Argentina, where he set a record by scoring a goal and becoming the youngest player to score during a tournament of that category.

In September 2023, Páez made the big leap to the senior team, with which he made his debut as a starter in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the victory over Uruguay.

The youth gave an assist for the victory sealed by Félix Torres. He scored his first goal with the senior team on the third round of the qualifiers, when Ecuador beat Bolivia 1-2. Páez is expected to be part of the senior team in the upcoming Copa América in the United States.

EFE

