Fifteen people have acquired qualifications to work as trainers of assistance dogs for people with disabilities and as technicians in assisted therapies with animals, such as dogs and horses. They have done this through three training projects of the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment. They were taught by the PB Formación entity at its La Herradura center.

The participants completed the 720 hours of the course, aimed at obtaining professional skills for the instruction of dogs that assist people with a physical, hearing or visual disability. They will be able to work in veterinary clinics and dog shelters or, privately, as trainers, regional government sources reported yesterday.

The general director of the SEF, Marisa López Aragón, pointed out that “it is a professional activity with high demand.” It is a job “with high social value, working to make life easier” for people with disabilities through “a bond with these animals.”