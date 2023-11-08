A survey published this Wednesday by CNN revealed that former President Donald Trump is four points ahead (49% to 45%) over the current US ruler, Joe Biden, for whom more than half of potential voters say they would not vote in any case.

The results of the television channel’s survey, carried out by SSRS, corroborate those of a previous one by the New York Times and Siena College, published on November 5, the same day that Americans will elect their new president in 2024.

(Also read: United States: what can you expect from the third Republican debate this Wednesday?).

Entangled in the judicial thicket of his four criminal cases and yet the favorite in the race for the presidential nomination of the Republican Party, Trump would beat Biden, also with the Democratic Party nomination assured according to the pollif the elections were held now.

US President Joe Biden in his address to the nation.

Not only does he have four points more support than the Democratic president, But the percentage of respondents who said in the survey that they would never vote for him is lower than those who reject Biden outright (48% vs. 51%).

Of the total number of respondents, 4% said that they currently have no intention of voting for Biden but nevertheless do not rule out doing so, while in the case of Trump there are 2% who think this way.

The New York Times poll indicated that Trump was ahead in five of the six swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania) and Biden was ahead only in Wisconsin.

CNN notes that support for Biden in its poll is significantly weaker now among several groups that he previously won by wide margins and that were critical to his election in 2020.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump is involved in disagreements with the judge: they ask lawyers to “control” him.)

In the case of Latinos, Biden maintains the lead with 50% of voting intentions compared to 46% for Trump and among black voters the Democrat’s advantage is significantly greater: 73% versus 23%.

However, independent voters lean toward Trump by 45%. four points more than those who support Biden, and those under 35 years of age favor the Republican by 48%one point more than those who choose the Democrat.

Former President Donald Trump.

“All of those margins reflect significant drops in support for Biden compared to 2020 exit polls.

Although those who actually go to vote are not the same as the registered voters, and with a year left until the elections, “There is time for voters’ opinions to change, the differences between then and now are stark.”says the television channel.

Biden won among voters under 35 by 21 points nationally, among independents by 13 points.among black voters by 75 points and among Latino voters by 33 points.

Only a quarter of Americans (25%) say Biden has the stamina and acumen needed to effectively serve as President during a second term, while 53% believe Trump does have those attributes.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump See also Germany is racing against time.. with energy austerity and a gas-free winter at the door

However, both Biden and Trump elicit more unfavorable than favorable opinions among those surveyed: 36% favorable versus 59% unfavorable in the case of the first and 38% favorable versus 56% unfavorable in the case of the second.



(We recommend: Donald Trump’s trial to keep the ballot is this Thursday: what to expect?).

For 66% of respondents, the economy will be extremely important in deciding their vote next year, as are election integrity and voting rights (57%), gun policy (52%), crime (52%), and immigration (50%).

Foreign policy (43%), abortion (42%), climate change (31%) and policies toward transgender people (17%) are on the back burner.

The nationwide survey It was carried out from October 27 to November 2 on a sample of 1,514 people chosen at random, of them 1,271 registered as voters, and it has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 points.

EFE