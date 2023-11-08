Gratteri: “Cultural decay in Italy: the model for kids is the rude guy with the SUV, they see teachers as losers”

“In Italy I have seen cultural decay, because governments have not wanted to invest in education, and culture cannot be achieved if children do not apply themselves to the basic subjects of life at school”. This is the alarm raised by Nicola Gratteri during the Ethics, legality, economy event, organized by Intesa San Paolo. The prosecutor of Naples underlined that the mafias “are a cultural problem”. “When I talk to kids in school, I talk about money, not about morals and ethics,” he added. “You are a loser when it comes to morality, you have to say how much a baker or a drug courier earns.”

“A courier”, he explained, “to bring a batch of drugs to Milan collects 1500 euros and risks 5 years in prison, a plumber risks at most not being paid on time. Today, thanks to multinational consumerism, kids see teachers as losers, their role model is the rude guy with the 100,000 euro SUV, that is the winning model.”

According to Gratteri it is not necessary to send magistrates to schools to spend “two hours” with students. “Students need to spend a ‘legality day’, spending hours in a place where they talk to drug addicts, for example, to understand how they got there. This is what we need to do, not talk to philosophers who say that marijuana doesn’t hurt. Let’s get young people to talk to abandoned elderly people, let’s make parents understand that it can’t be done, as happens today, with 45-year-old people doing the nightlife leaving their children at home alone in front of video games,” he highlighted.

the magistrate also recounted an episode that occurred in England: “A professor in London”, he recalled, “I listened to him explain that the important thing is not where the money comes from but that it is used to satisfy the bank’s customer. I was shocked that 20-year-olds are taught this, because if you start down that path in 20 years you will have become a monster, a professional money launderer, in Italy you would easily become guilty of external involvement in a mafia association.”