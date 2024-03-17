The most watched house in Argentina will once again be the scene of a night full of emotions today, March 17. 'Big Brother', the reality show that captivates millions of viewers, will present one of the most anticipated and controversial elimination galas of the season. With 50 million pesos at stake, the contestants are willing to do anything and the tension within the home reaches increasingly higher levels week after week.

On this occasion, the public will have the final decision and will choose the next eliminated after a week marked by conflicts and strategies. Competition becomes more intense, so alliances and rivalries become more evident. This makes it clear that in 'Big Brother' everything can change in a matter of seconds.

Who was eliminated from the 'Big Brother' house?

In the previous episode, Bautista and Nicolás found themselves in a delicate situation and put their permanence in the program hosted by Santiago del Moro together with Joel Ojeda at stake. Finally, The accountant Sabrina Cortez was the participant who left 'Big Brother' after receiving more than 60% of the votes cast by the public.

Who could be eliminated from 'Big Brother'?

The Instagram account @mundofamososok conducted a survey with the participants nominated this week and who are in danger of being eliminated from 'Big Brother'. In that sense, viewers had the opportunity to vote for the one they preferred to leave the country's famous house.

On this occasionDenisse obtained the highest percentage of votes, with 57%, followed by Mauro (35%), Damián (31%), Darío (8%), Bauti (4%) and Nico (2%). Tonight we will find out if the bets are fulfilled and if Denisse is truly left out of the show.

Who were eliminated from 'Big Brother' so far?

This edition of 'Big Brother' It started with a diverse group of competitors, each with their own strategy and personality. To date, the house has seen entries, double eliminations, abandonments and playoffs. Currently, after the last nomination gala, the following participants remain:

Carla De Stefano (by default).

Hernán the 'Black' Ontivero.

Axel Klekaylo.

Williams Lopez.

Florencia Cabrera.

Denise Gonzalez.

Alan Simone.

Sabrina Cortez.

Lucia Maidana.

Lisandro Navarro.

Isabel De Negri.

Catherine Gorostidi.

Who is left in the 'Big Brother' house?

Federico Farias.

Zoe Bogach.

Rosina Beltran.

Martin Ku.

Emmanuel Vich.

Agostina Spinelli.

Nicholas Grosman.

Juliana 'Furia' Scaglione.

Joel Ojeda.

Bautista Mascia.

Virginia Demo.

What is the reality show 'Big Brother' about?

'Big Brother' is a television phenomenon that challenges the coexistence of a group of individuals completely isolated from the outside world. These participants cohabit in a residence under the constant surveillance of cameras, without access to outside information, while they compete in various tests and face weekly nominations. The goal is to be the last one to stay in the house and win the grand prize. Competitors are eliminated through public voting.