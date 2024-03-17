Mexico City.- Alvaro Morales assured that the Club America Eagles They were going to “destroy” the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the three Classics that were played in this month of March.

In the first dispute held on March 6, the cream blue box beat those of the team three to zero fold in it akron stadium. Last Wednesday those of Coapa succumbed in the Aztec stadium two to three and yesterday (Saturday) the trilogy of National Classic ended zero to zero.

For this reason, both Chivas de Guadalajara as America club They marked a balance of a win, a draw and a setback in the last eleven days of this month of March.

Chivas and América tied without goals

jam media

Even so, Alvaro Morales activated his social networks to send a strong message to Sacred Flock. «May he never be forgotten Chivas“AMERICA IS MORALLY SUPERIOR,” he launched.

Message from Álvaro Morales to Chivas

Twitter Alvaro Morales

Even the famous storytellerwho they call 'The Wizard'mocked the red and white bias by saying that they would celebrate in the Minerva Glorieta by getting a point against its sporting archrival.

On the contrary, Alvaro Morales pointed out that America club will focus on working after the Classic of Classics in order to defend his title Mexican League in the current tournament Closing 2024.

