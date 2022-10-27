Who will be crowned the Egyptian Super?.. Egyptian stars draw the features of the summit

The “Sky News Arabia” website polled the opinions of a number of former Egyptian football stars, regarding the scenario of the “expected summit”, which will be held, Friday, at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi..

Patience is the key to the title

The former Egyptian national team coach, Diaa El-Sayed, gave a broad title to the match: “Patience is the key to winning and thus crowning the title,” considering that “the match will be decided by the players by 95 percent, and the most patient team will carry the cup.”.

He added, “Al-Ahly’s coach, the Swiss Marcel Koller, is distinguished, but he must beware of leaving spaces in the defensive part, which is the method that the Portuguese Josevaldo Ferreira, coach of Zamalek, depends on, as happened in the last confrontation between the two teams.”.

And the discoverer of the Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, and other professional stars, said that “Ferrera is a coach with great experience and depends on the tightness of the defensive part, and reliance on the speed of his players Zizou, Saif Al-Din Al-Jaziri, Neymar and others.”

Al-Sayyid described the UAE capital as “the mecca of big matches, which has all the potentials to host major sporting events, not only at the Arab level, but also at the global level.”.

Naji sets off a surprise

Contrary to the analyzes that expect a great technical summit, the goalkeeper coach of the Ceramica Cleopatra team, Ahmed Nagy, stated that “the match will not be in its best condition at the technical level, because it was held at the beginning of the season, as only two weeks passed in the Egyptian League and the players’ homogeneity was not completed.” The old and the new on both sides.

The coach of Egypt’s goalkeepers in the World Cup Russia 2018, said that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Egyptian Clasico “increases the game fun, because of the high capabilities that the UAE has in hosting sports tournaments,” considering that “it is his second country and always precedes the Emiratis’ good reputation in hospitality, which is what It was established by the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

important match

Away from the former Al-Ahly and Zamalek players, the former Ismaili coach, Hamza Al-Jamal, confirmed that “the match is important for the two teams, as Zamalek seeks to obtain the third championship after the League and the Cup, and he has an opportunity to do so after the supporting and distinctive additions to the team, with technical deals, in addition to the presence of the team’s star Ahmed Sayed. Zizou.”

And he added, “But Zamalek will miss Mahmoud Hamdi Al-Wensh, the heart of his defense, which is a great loss for the team in such matches, but the big teams do not depend on the absence of a player.”.

El-Gamal saw that “Ferreira changed the strategy of playing, by closing the defense tightly, and relying on quick counter-attacks, through Zizou and Al-Jaziri.”.

He also confirmed that the Zamalek coach “will increase the depth and mass in the half of the field in front of Al-Ahly.”.

On the other hand, El-Gamal explained the Al-Ahly coach’s method, saying that “it depends on preparation from the back, with breakthroughs from the depth, to hit the opponents’ lines and open spaces in the defense.”

And he continued: “Both coaches will struggle to win spaces with the closure of the parties, especially the side of Tunisian Ali Maaloul, which will cause pressure on the defense of Zamalek.”.

“space match”

El-Gamal described the match as “the match of space,” explaining: “The team that will have the upper hand in closing its defense and the ability to open spaces in the last third, will have the upper hand in this match.”.

He also expressed his happiness for the establishment of the Egyptian Super in the Emirates, saying, “It is a wonderful thing for the strength of the two teams and the presence of this constellation of stars on the land of the sisterly Emirates, which hosts many tournaments every year, in addition to the presence of a large Egyptian community in the Emirates, which increases the popularity of Egyptian football. “.

The former Ismaili star called on the Egyptian fans in general to “enjoy the super and show a sportsmanship between the fans of the two teams.”.

A special match between Zizou and Savio

In Emirati football, where many Egyptian coaches are present, Ammar Moaz, goalkeeper coach at the Emirati Al Wahda Club and former Zamalek goalkeeper, expected “Zamalek to win the title because of the stability that the team is going through.”

He stressed that “Zizou will be the trump card for Zamalek,” at the same time warning Ferreira of “the danger and talent of the Brazilian Bruno Savio, the new Al-Ahly player, as the fans of the two teams await the brilliance of Zizou in Zamalek and Bruno in Al-Ahly in a special match between them.”.

As for the captain, the former Emirati Al-Nasr player, Ahmed Abdullah, he expected Zamalek to win on penalties, saying that the match “will end with two goals for each team.”

For his part, the former Al-Ahly and Egypt national team player, Hani Siddiq, expected the match to end in a “positive draw, then resort to penalty kicks”, wishing Al-Ahly victory.

Siddiq said that “the keys to the two teams lie in the progress of the right and left backs,” noting that “shooting from outside the penalty area may be a solution to scoring goals.”