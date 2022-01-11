This Tuesday the WHO gave the balance of the impact of covid-19 in Europe and experts launched an alert: in the coming weeks, half of the population could be infected with the omicron variant.

Hans kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, stated in the broadcast that “the region saw more than 7 million new cases of covid-19 in the first week of 2022, more than double the number in a two-week period “.

“As of January 10, 26 countries reported that more than 1% of their population is contracting the virus each week,” he added.

And it is that according to official data, 50 out of 53 countries The European continent and Central Asia have reported cases related to the omicron variant.

“It is rapidly becoming the dominant virus in Western Europe and is now spreading in the Balkans,” Kluge said.

In this sense, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) foresees that more than 50% of the population region of you will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks. This was stated by Kluge during the conference.

The explanation for this increase in cases was given by the same director, who reiterated what the scientific community has already stated before, that this variant is ‘highly transmissible’ due to the mutations it has, which “They allow it to more easily adhere to human cells, and it can infect even those who have been previously infected or vaccinated.”

Drafting THE TIME

