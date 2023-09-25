Join the La República WhatsApp channel

A pride for Peru! Zuliet Seminarynative of the region Arequipahas aroused the admiration of many after winning the Miss Latin America 2023. In the close final of the beauty contestthe beautiful model managed to win the crown and beat the representatives of the countries of Brazil and Dominican Republic.

In this note of The Republic we tell you who it is Zuliet Seminarywhat he does and all the details of the new miss Latin America 2023.

Who is Zuliet Seminario, the Arequipa woman who won Miss Latin America 2023?

Zuliet Daleska Neyra Seminary She is a beautiful young woman of 20 years old who was born in Arequipa. Not only has she dedicated herself to modeling and catwalks, but also to sports. In fact, in 2019 she became a two-time pentlaton champion after participating in the XXVII edition of the National School Sports Games (JDEN) at only 16 years of age.

Zuliet Seminary study Administration and has had television appearances. She has been part of the cast of the reality show ‘This is war’ (‘EEG’).