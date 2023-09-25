Minister of Defense also states that the Armed Forces are interested in “absolutely everything being clarified”

The Minister of Defense, José Múciosaid this Monday (September 25, 2023) that there is no “absolutely no embarrassment” with the possible summons of members of the Armed Forces to give testimony at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th.

Múcio gave the statement alongside the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), after a meeting on the topic at the ministry headquarters. The Force commanders were also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after the plea bargain of the former assistant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid.

According to information from the newspaper The globe and the portal UOLthe military man told the PF that the former president held a meeting after the 2nd round of elections with high-ranking military personnel and government ministers to discuss a draft that called for new elections and included arrests of opponents.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that […] what happened, not only on January 8th, but on October 30th, with the non-recognition of the elections by the previous president [Bolsonaro], was clearly a coup attempter that did not materialize due, above all, to the loyalty of the Armed Forces to the Democratic Rule of Law”said the leader of the Government in Congress.

Mauro Cid also stated that the coup d’état plan would have been supported by the then Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier. The proposal would not have received support from the heads of the Air Force and the Army.

“I came to ask the minister, as leader of the Government, if there is any type of constraint and I say loud and clear that I received the answer from Minister Múcio, as well as from the military commanders, there is no constraint at all”said Randolfe Rodrigues.

Múcio endorsed the congressman’s statement: “He asked if we had any restrictions, and before he could say any names, we said that not only do we not have any, but if we did, we couldn’t say. This is because we would be proving that we have some type of concern, something we don’t have.”.

The Minister of Defense stated that the ministry has “spirit of collaboration” and that the “Armed Forces need absolutely everything to be clarified”.

“The whole of Brazil is rooting for this to end and for the guilty to be punished, for those who are on the suspect list and are innocent to no longer be suspects, so that we can look forward”added José Múcio.