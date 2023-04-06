Emiliano Fittipaldi is the new director of “Domani”, the newspaper published by Carlo De Benedetti.

“The Board of Directors of Editoriale Domani SpA has decided to change the management of the newspaper by appointing Director Emiliano Fittipaldi, former Deputy Director of Domani. The Publisher and the Board of Directors thank Stefano Feltri for the commitment and work carried out over the years and wish the new director to face the important challenge that awaits him with passion”, reads a note.

”The Publisher has decided to support the newspaper with important new investments in the digital field in order to consolidate the role that Domani has conquered in the context of the Italian information panorama”.

Fittipaldi, born in 1974, has so far been deputy director of Domani. An investigative journalist, he worked for L’Espresso after having worked for Corriere della Sera and for Il Mattino. For his investigations he won the Ischia prize, the Gaspare Barbiellini Amidei and the Sodalitas. He wrote Thus they kill us (Rizzoli, 2010) and, with Dario Di Vico, Profondo Italia (Rizzoli, 2004). For Feltrinelli he published Avarizia. The papers that reveal wealth, scandals and secrets of the church of Francesco (2015); Lust (2017); The Impostors: An Inquiry into Power (2018).