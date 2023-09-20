Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that has been extensively researched since the mid-20th century. It is estimated that ASD affects approximately one in a hundred school-age children, mainly males. Studies suggest that ASD is closely related to genetics. The main challenge is to unravel the relationships between the numerous genes involved and the symptoms.

Focusing on these relationships will allow us to better understand the condition and its possible treatments. For example, children born with a rare genetic mutation (in a gene called BCKDK) are more likely to develop certain dysfunctions that, if left untreated, could lead to lifelong ASD. Possible symptoms include intellectual disability, epilepsy, and a condition called microcephaly, in which the baby’s head is smaller than expected.

This defective gene in question alters the way the brain can process essential nutrients known as “branched-chain amino acids” and creates conditions that delay neurological development. “This made us wonder if, now that we knew the cause of this neurodevelopmental condition, we could reverse it once the brain had developed,” he explains. Gaia Novarino, professor of neuroscience, whose team discovered the BCKDK mutation and its relationship with autism in 2012. “Is it possible to go back in time?”

Novarino is a prominent Italian neuroscientist who has received numerous awards for her work in the field of autism research, including the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. “I have always been interested in genetic disorders and was struck by the general lack of knowledge of pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders,” she says. “We know rather little about these conditions.”

Because autism shapes the developing brain long before a baby is born, many assume it is an irreversible, lifelong condition that can, at best, be treated with psychological support combined with speech therapy and physical therapy. Some people prefer to forego treatment, as they do not believe that it is a disorder that needs a cure, but rather consider it an integral part of one’s personality.

“Not everyone wants to pursue treatment for their ASD or that of their child,” explains Novarino. “If the symptoms are not severe, it is possible to live with the disease with minimal support and come to see autism as an essential part of oneself.” In any case, the most recent research has led the scientific community to assess whether some forms of ASD could become treatable, either totally or partially.

Tests with mice

Novarino’s team, based at the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology near Vienna, turned to mice for answers as part of a European research project called REVERSEAUTISMwhich lasted five years and ended in September 2022. Backed by EU funding, the team of researchers genetically modified the mice so that they could not properly process essential amino acids, similar to children with the BCKDK gene mutation .

Amino acids, the fundamental components of proteins, are necessary for vital reactions within and between nerve cells. The body cannot generate these amino acids on its own, but rather obtains them from foods such as meat, fish, grains and nuts. The team discovered that rodents with the mutation developed both motor and social problems after birth. “These mice have behavioral problems,” says Novarino. “They also move strangely, with difficulties in motor coordination.”

REVERSEAUTISM took the research a step further to see if such autism-like symptoms could be reversed by injecting the missing amino acids directly into the brains of affected mice. “The answer was yes,” she notes. “Not all symptoms disappeared, but the mice that received these injections experienced considerable improvements, both in their social behavior and their coordination ability. In other words: we managed to reverse some indicators of the disorder.”

Study with twenty-one children

The REVERSEAUTISM findings so fascinated Dr. Ángeles García-Cazorla from Spain that she decided to investigate whether children with BCKDK deficiency showed improvements after taking the missing amino acids as a dietary supplement as part of a high-protein diet. García-Cazorla is responsible for the Metabolic Diseases Unit at the Sant Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona. The missing amino acids are leucine, valine and isoleucine. The study was carried out on 21 patients, between 8 and 16 months of age, from centers around the world. The results were very promising.

“In general, all patients showed improvements, especially with regard to growth in head size, which means that there was a proliferation of neurons,” explains García-Cazorla. “They also showed greater motor skills. “Children who couldn’t walk before could now do so, and those who couldn’t talk developed a certain basic language.”

The sooner the better

The sooner the treatments were started, the better the results. “The three participants who started taking the food supplement before they were two years old had a much more positive evolution than the rest, especially the girl who started at eight months old, who at three years old had normal brain development, without signs of autism,” says García-Cazorla.

The study was carried out within the framework of a European health alliance called the European Reference Network for Rare Inherited Metabolic Diseases (MetabERN), directed by patients and experts in the field. If future studies involving larger numbers of BCKDK-deficient children validate the results of MetabERN’s research, García-Cazorla and Novarino hope that national health policies will be changed to require all babies to be tested. screening for BCKDK deficiency at birth. It would be carried out as part of the “heel test” carried out on newborns, in which up to twenty-five serious diseases considered rare are diagnosed.

“One of the problems in the field of autism is that the diagnosis comes quite late, rarely before three or four years of age, and at that point it is already difficult to treat,” says Novarino. “Our work shows that starting treatment with this dietary supplement at an early stage can make a real change in people’s lives.”

Novarino and his team are pursuing this line of research within the framework of a European project called SecretAutism, which began in December 2022 and will end in November 2027. They received funds from the EU intended to generate brain tissue in the laboratory from human stem cells. By studying these organoids, the research team hopes to obtain more clues about the effect that the multiple genes associated with autism have on the body, the phases in which certain alterations develop and the way in which these processes can be interrupted. “We are approaching the research from different angles to try to discover how else we can treat patients with ASD,” says Novarino. “It is a very complex investigation, but this will not stop us in our mission.”

The research described in this article has been funded by the EU through the European Research Council (ERC).

Article originally published in horizonthe European Union’s research and innovation magazine.

