'Camilo Superstar' is launched as one of the most anticipated productions in Atresplayer, which explores the life of the legendary Camilo Sesto and his effort to bring the musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to Spain. This nostalgic journey introduces us to an outstanding cast embodying key figures in Sesto's life and career.

The series promises an intimate and detailed portrait of Camilo Sesto, played by Alejandro Jato, in addition to showing its genius and its challenges. Elena Rivera, as Paloma San Basilio, captures the essence of the famous singer and her relationship with Sesto. Adrián Lastra plays Teddy Bautista, a crucial character in the history of the musical.

Likewise, Javier Godino plays Jaime Azpilicueta, the original director of the musical. Actress Eugenia Silva transforms into Lucía Bosé and offers a look at the life of this iconic figure. Natalia Reyes as Ángela Carrasco, Vito Sanz as Nacho Artime and Pepe Ocio as Manolo Sánchez complete the cast. They add depth and context to the plot.

Alejandro Jato as Camilo Sesto

Exploring the complexity of Camilo Sesto, Alejandro Jato offers us an in-depth interpretation of the artist, from his musical creativity to his personal struggles. The series reveals the tenacity that the legendary singer, actor and producer had, at 26 years old, to ensure that Spain had its own version of 'Jesus Christ Superstar', one of the most successful musicals on Broadway.

Elena Rivera as Paloma San Basilio

Paloma San Basilio played a very important role, since she was the first choice to give life to María Magdalena alongside Sesto on stage. On this occasion, San Basilio will be performed by Elena Rivera, who curiously at the age of 6 participated in the program 'Menudas Estrellas', in which she sang some songs by the famous singer and actress.

Adrián Lastra as Teddy Bautista

Teddy Bautista was one of the key pieces in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', as he not only played the role of musical director, arranger and adapter, but also played Judas himself. Adrián Lastra is the one who assumes the role of Bautista. He has appeared in films such as 'Knock Knock', 'Cousins', 'Brain Drain 2', the series 'Velvet Collection', among other productions.

Javier Godino as Jaime Azpilicueta

Javier Godino plays Jaime Azpilicueta, director of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' who was among the first to see the musical and who, consequently, was delighted and convinced that the Spanish version would be a resounding success. Godino has participated in 'Sound of freedom', 'The secret of his eyes' and 'The sleeping voice'.

Eugenia Silva as Lucía Bosé

Lucía Bosé made a great contribution to the musical and also had a notable influence on the life of Camilo Sesto. Both experienced a passionate romance that drew attention to the age difference between the two. Eugenia Silva's participation will also represent her acting debut.

Natalia Reyes as Angela Carrasco

Although she arrived late to the casting, Ángela Carrasco captivated everyone with her audition, which is why she finally won the role of Mary Magdalene. To interpret her in fiction will be Natalia Reyes, a young artist who has been part of productions such as the Colombian film 'Summer Birds' and the latest installment of 'Terminator'.

Who completes the cast of 'Camilo Superstar'?