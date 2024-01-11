Hours after her boyfriend's marriage proposal, Jose de Jesus Castro, the influencer Paola Suárez was the victim of physical aggression by her own partner and required immediate hospitalization. This event has not only raised concerns among her followers, but has also highlighted issues of gender violence and the risks faced by public figures.

YOU CAN SEE: Paola Suárez is hospitalized after being attacked by her boyfriend: what happened to the member of 'Las Pérdidas'?

What happened to Paola from the group 'Las Perdidas'?

Paola Suárez, a prominent member of the group 'Las Perdidas', was hospitalized in an emergency on January 10 after being the victim of physical aggression by her boyfriend, José de Jesús Castro. The influencer, known for her LGBT+ activism, suffered serious injuries. This violence towards her has generated a wave of concern and solidarity in the digital community and among her followers.

What did Wendy Guevara say after the attack suffered by her friend Paola Suárez?

Wendy Guevara, Paola's close friend and partner in 'The Lost', provided details about Paola's health and revealed that her friend is hospitalized at the Regional General Hospital of León, Guanajuato, facing a delicate situation. The LGBT+ community and followers of Paola have expressed their support, while the presentation of a formal complaint against José de Jesús Castro is anticipated.

Paola Suárez is a great friend of the winner of 'The House of the Famous' Wendy Guevara. Photo: Instagram / Paola Suárez

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Paola Suárez, a member of 'Las Perdidas' who was a victim of aggression by her partner?

Who are 'The Lost Ones'?

'Las Perdidas' is an influencer collective known for its activism on LGBT+ issues made up of Wendy Guevara, Kimberly 'La más Preciosa' and Paola Suárez. This group has gained recognition for their work on awareness campaigns and for being an influential voice in the digital community, especially among young people.