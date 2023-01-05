Johanna San Miguel, Renowned Peruvian actress and host of “Esto es guerra”, usually tries not to expose her family life on social networks. However, she recently made an exception by announcing that her only son decided to study one of the valuable university degrees and in high demand internationally. The artist, remembered for her role as Queca in the “Pataclaun” series, provided information on her only descendant and dedicated emotional words to her. She learns more about the young man who has become the pride of the multifaceted artist’s life.

What is the name of Johanna San Miguel’s son?

Johanna San Miguel has only one son, of whom she feels proud because she decided to study Medicine. Paulo Astorga, the name of the young man, is currently studying at a university at a well-known institution.

In March 2022, the actress and host of “This is war” dedicated an Instagram post to him expressing her admiration for the decision he made.

“And my little boy grew up. Proud of you. Proud of the beautiful career you chose: MEDICINE. When you told me what you wanted to study, I couldn’t believe it: Medicine… how proud! ”, he wrote.

Johanna San Miguel shares a tender message for her son on social networks. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

Fans react to Johanna San Miguel’s publication

The remembered Queca from “Pataclaún” received dozens of comments where they sent congratulations to their little one. So too, to her for raising such a great son.

“What a wonderful beautiful friend, yours is a great job as a super mom”, “God bless your steps”, “Power mom”, are some of the reactions to the post.

Johanna San Miguel proud because her son will study medicine. Photo: composition / capture of América TV

Who was the great love of Johanna San Miguel?

johanna san michael He revealed in an interview with Natalie Vértiz who was the great love of his life. After answering how many formal partners she had, he highlighted that she had a serious relationship with only one.

“I said ‘four for Pelo (Madueño) who was my first lover’, I was 18 years old, but he was my partner of five years. But a serious couple, one: Camilo, the love of my life, let’s say,” said the actress.

Johanna San Miguel reveals who the love of her life was. Photo: Instagram.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín were a couple?

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín are the television figures with the greatest chemistry. For years, they have worked together and been romantically linked. However, they confirmed that they never had a relationship.

The actress spoke about the subject in an interview. “I did have that idea and I told him. (to tell Carlos Carlín that she wanted to be a mother) ”, she expressed. To which her partner added: “You were not in the best condition.”

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín worked together on the Pataclaun series. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República/captura/Instagram/@johanna_san_miguel_dammert

Johanna’s son celebrated anniversary with his girlfriend

Johanna San Miguel’s son celebrated at the end of December having completed a year of relationship with his current partner Yvana Morales. This is how they both let him see in their respective Instagram accounts with some tender photographs.