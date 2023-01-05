An accident between two helicopters has caused a commotion in Australia, this due to how shocking the crash was. In the last few hours, a video from inside one of the aircraft, which recorded the precise moment of the accident, went viral.

You can see how a passenger tried to alert the pilot about the presence of another helicopter that was taking off from a heliport near Sea World, in Main Beach, a beach that is part of the Gold Coast.

However, the call for attention was not enough to prevent the accident, as the aircraft’s windshield broke instantly. The accident left four people dead and three injured. The video was revealed by one of the survivors to the local media ‘7News’.

“Members of the public and Police tried to get people out and started first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an upside down fuselage,” Queensland Police Acting Inspector Gary Worrell said in a statement. Press conference.

The accident was also recorded by a person who was in the area from the ground, and you can see how the helicopter, which had just taken off, was hit by another that was flying over the water.

#BREAKING: Channel 9 has published video that shows the Gold Coast helicopter crash, though they’ve cut it off before the moment of impact Families were waving to the passengers and witnessed the crash happen @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/gkumxc3m7k — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) January 2, 2023

In view of the accident, Sea World Helicopters, the company that owns the air vehicles, published a statement extending its condolences to the relatives of the deceased and ensuring that they are working with the authorities to investigate the causes of the accident.

“We and the entire flight community are devastated by what happened and our sincere condolences go out to everyone involved and especially to the loved ones and family of the deceased,” the company said in a circular.

Australian investigators are examining the remains of the deceased and the helicopters. and they will contact the people who have registered the event to contribute to the investigation.

However, the collateral effects were felt in the United Kingdom, the country where the family of two of the four fatal victims of the crash resides: Diane and Ron Hughes.

Jane Manns, Ron’s daughter, explained to ‘7News’ that her father had traveled to Australia with his wife to visit her and her family.

“Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know,” she told the outlet with her husband, Ben Manns. We ask that our privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

It is expected that, in the next few days, the relatives of the fatal victims will arrive in Australia to recognize the bodies.

