In the new edition of “Who is the mask” will once again be conducted by the renowned Mexican humorist Omar Chaparro. After the successful previous editions, next Sunday, October 16, the fourth season premieres on Televisa.

“who is the mask 2022″ generates expectation in its great legion of followers, who —starting this weekend— will be able to follow the reality show and discover who are the 18 celebrities who hide under the costumes announced through the social networks of the popular space.

Who are the characters in “Who is the mask” 2022?

koalactic

Triki

egyptian king

Octopus

crate

flare kid

Horse rider

graffiti

Geisha

Broom

Elvestruz

Dalmatian

Conrelius

Cactus

bunch

bot

pincushion

alebrije

Who is the ‘Pincushion’ in “Who’s the Mask” Season 4?

“The creativity of ‘pincushion’ took him to work in a workshop where costumes and masks are made for the biggest stars” says the text that accompanies the reveal of the character. It has been announced that, “after years of working to make others shine, it’s time to show your own brilliance.”

His true identity will be revealed in one of the editions of the reality show, if the researchers manage to find the clues.

What time does “Who is the mask” 2022 start?

“Who is the mask 2022″ will start this Sunday, October 16 from 8:30 pm (time in Mexico and Peru) through the sign of the stars.

“Who is the mask” Mexico: transmission channel

“Who is the mask” 2022 is a discovery musical reality show produced by the Televisa network, broadcast in Mexico and in different parts of the world from the Las Estrellas channel signal.

Who are the researchers?

The conduct of the fourth season of “Who is the mask” will be in charge of omar chaparro Y Marisol Gonzalezwho will have the participation of four famous researchers: