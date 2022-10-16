The OnlyFans platform has meant a great opportunity for men and women. That represented for a mother and her daughter who now earn thousands of dollars as creators of adult content on the subscription platform after noticing the juicy profits they could obtain.

This success story is lived by Evie Leana 37 years old and Tiahnee 20 who have now become OnlyFans celebrities generating earnings of $30,000 a month in just under a year of being active.

The decision of Evie, who is a mother of four, began after she noticed the thousands of dollars that her daughter obtained from OnlyFans since, starting at only 18 years old after a love break, she earned more than 100 thousand dollars in a year.

Evie Leana 37 years old and Tiahnee 20

In the process of convincing the young mother, it did not take long since after a few weeks Evie managed to gain hundreds of followers and in the first month she obtained 10,000 dollars, which allowed her to leave her job as a beautician.

Although the two women have recognized that they sporadically create content together, they point out that each one has their own cokes and in the case of Tianhee, the content uploaded to the platform has more limits, since the beautiful mother affirms that she likes to publish content more explicit.

“She definitely has more limits than I do. I have limits too, but my content is definitely more explicit than hers,” Evie mentioned according to a Dailymail post.

It may interest you

It was as a result of the viralization of the two mothers on different adult content platforms that soon both Evie and Tiahnee began earning at least $30,000 a month each.