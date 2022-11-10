bad bunny It will be presented on November 13 and 14 at the National Stadium and the fans can’t take it anymore. Through social networks, many are looking for a way to get a ticket to enjoy the Puerto Rican rapper’s show live. In addition, the expectation has been such that many believed they had been in the presence of “Bad Rabbit” when this really did not happen.

In this note we tell you what really happened and who was the young man who pretended to be the reggaeton star who will soon arrive in Peru.

Young man pretends to be Bad Bunny at Jorge Chávez

Last Tuesday, November 8, the Bad Bunny fans who were in the Jorge Chávez facilities went crazy when they saw who they believed was the “Bad Rabbit” in person and began to follow him. This person was not only perfectly characterized, but also had several security agents protecting her.

However, it was all about a social experiment for the Panamericana TV program “On the sixth day”, with the support of Luis Labory. He was the one who posed as the urban artist.

Who is Luis Labori?

Luis Labory He is a young man of Venezuelan nationality who, like many other artists, is dedicated to imitating Bad Bunny. In the description of his Instagram profile, he indicates that he performs an international tribute to ‘Bad Rabbit’, in Peru, Venezuela and Colombia. In addition, he participated in the program “Yo soy” characterizing Canserbero.

Luis Labori, impersonator of Bad Bunny. Photo: Luis Labori/Instagram

When does Bad Bunny arrive in Peru this 2022?