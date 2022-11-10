In the penultimate appearance of Marcelo Gallardo on the River Plate bench, his pupils won this Wednesday in Viña del Mar by 4-3 against Colo Colo with doubles by Pablo Solari and Miguel Ángel Borja, and a stellar performance by Juan Fernando Quintero with three assists.

The match started at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar, with a blow from Colombian striker Miguel Ángel Borja, who opened the scoring after nine minutes thanks to a spectacular assist from his compatriot ‘Juanfer’ Quintero. The two Colombians understand each other perfectly and elaborated a flag goal based on deceit.

The creative faked the shot on the edge of the area and the forward knocked down the goalkeeper with a ‘paradinha’ before sending the ball into the back of the net. Barely ten minutes, and the thousands of spectators who gathered in the stands had already seen the first outbreak of magic. It was a night of joy and celebration and another mage, Solari, did not want to miss the party with his former comrades.

It was the 12th minute and Juanfer rubbed the lamp again so that the ball hit the penalty spot and widened the lead. Colo Colo reacted and in just three minutes, from 30 to 33, he turned the score around in a comeback started by a Chilean: ex-colocolino Paulo Díaz made a mess at the exit of a lateral free kick and scored in his own goal.

Recital of Quintero

Barely a minute later, and in a lateral foul in the opposite of the first goal, the Argentine Emiliano Amor enrolled in the whites equalized for his team and unleashed the madness of the Chiena fans. A party that multiplied as soon as they got out of midfield when the connection between Lucero and Pavez put the Chilean champion ahead.

The pace of the match, with both teams free of corsets and the tactical eigor of the competition, was maintained in the second half, in which Solari first and Borja later turned the score around and Gallardo’s victory in what was his penultimate game on the River bench. A flag goal in which Quintero once again showed that he is a vintage player: he gave Solari the ball twice in the area, despite the fact that he himself had the opportunity to send the ball to the bottom of the net.

Minutes later it was Solarí who gave away the goal so that the Colombian sang the double and gave the victory to the Argentine team. Both teams will face Betis next week. The farewell of the ‘Muñeco’ Gallardo will take place in Mendoza against the Betis of another benchmark, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

🇨🇴 😍 🤝 Juanfer ➕ Borja and amazing goal to make it 1-0 against Colo-Colo.pic.twitter.com/gtTpRPlPQm — River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 9, 2022

Beautiful combination between Quintero, Solari and Borja. They are being very dangerous in attack. It is THE SOCIETY that must continue in 2023.pic.twitter.com/ixBiChw0Bs — (@xLeandro7) November 9, 2022

EFE

more sports news