Caracas, Venezuela.- Sonia María O’Neill is one of the most beautiful soccer players in Latin America. Her singular beauty, her luxurious body, the voice of an angel and the way she plays professional soccer are some of the characteristics that make more than one fall in love with her in 24 hours.

Now that she participated in the 2022 Women’s Copa América, her social networks grew without stopping. The South American public waited for the celebration of the tournament organized by Colombia, from July 8 to 30, to see the participation of who is considered the “Wonder Woman” of women’s football.

Sonia María is a disciplined woman who loves exercise. She loves to take care of her own figure and every time she appears with her soccer armor or with some extremely small outfit, the temperature of her own and strangers on the internet increases.

Perhaps you have already seen her official accounts of the soccer player, but how much do you know about her. In Debate Sports we will let you know a little about the life of Sonia María O’Neill, the charming soccer player who conquers hearts on and off the pitch.

Sonia María O’Neill Caroli was born on August 19, 1994 in Toronto, Canada. She started playing soccer since she was four years old. She stopped playing with boys until she was sixteen. She received her training at the North York Hearts Azzurri and at the Master’s Soccer Academy, in Ontario.

Before turning professional, Sonia attended the University of Niagara, where she played for the Niagara Purple Eagles club. She graduated from the University of North Florida where she played with the ‘North Florida Ospreys’.

In 2017 Sonia O’Neill moved to Sweden to play in the second division with the team, Husqvama. After only two months of stay, she returned to Canada to obtain Italian citizenship, where she traveled in 2018 to play with Roma in Serie B.

The following season he was transferred to Pink Bari, from Serie A. In August 2019 he changed airs and tried out football in Croatia with ŽNK Split, with whom he was in two different cycles. She soon after moved to France to sign with Fleury 91.

For the 2020-21 season he moved to Scotland to serve with Rangers. He returned to ŽNK Split to lift the league title before adding another club to his resume. From 2022 to the present she is a player for Turibne Potsdam in Germany.

Surprisingly, Sonia María O’Neill Caroli had the option to represent the National Team of Canada, Ireland, Italy and Venezuela, but she decided on Vinotinto when she was summoned by the coach, Pamela Conti. She debuted on April 8, 2021 in a friendly against Argentina, in Bilbao, Spain.

Unfortunately, Sonia María did not reach the objective of qualifying for the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand, but that does not leave aside the fact that she will continue working so that the Venezuelan Women’s National Team can play a World Cup soon.