The Duchess of York, Sarah Fergusonwho visited Colombia on the occasion of the presentation of the ballet dancer Fernando Montaño for the 200th anniversary of the National Museum of Colombia, assured in statements to EL TIEMPO that He would like our country and the United Kingdom to work hand in hand “to change the narrative on Colombia.”

(Also: Carlos III: the challenges of the British king in a time of crisis and protests)

“Every effort must be made so that the world understands that Colombia is a good country. For this reason, during my visit (it will be in Bogotá and Medellín) I will hold multiple meetings to recognize the good work that is already being done in the country on issues of strengthening agriculture and its technologicalization,” said the Duchess.

Ferguson, 63, has Special interest in social work, as well as in the potentialization of technology and sustainability. Hence, it seeks to combine all these intentions to materialize them in projects that have Colombia as their epicenter.

(You can read: This was the solemn ceremony in which Carlos III was crowned King of England)

“Something I am interested in is in the diaper industry, to make them biodegradable. A diaper takes thousands of years to biodegrade. I am evaluating how we can create this incredible technology, with Colombian support, to see how we can work together and change the social narrative on this issue,” she noted.

Likewise, the Duchess assured that she was “fascinated” by the social work that she can provide in our country, especially to support Venezuelan migrants and refugees.

Something I’m interested in is the diaper industry, to make them biodegradable.

“I want to see how I can help defend the human rights of refugees from Venezuela. I hope to be able to meet and convince several businessmen and their companies so that we can help the communities most in need of migrants who, without a doubt, are contributing and can do much more for Colombia.”

(Keep reading: Camila, the queen consort who ended up achieving recognition from the British)

Culture lover and bestselling author, Ferguson recently released her latest novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the first installment in a romantic historical saga about a duke’s daughter, the perfect Victorian lady, who secretly works as an amateur detective for the inner circle of high society.

“Love is a powerful force, which combined with values ​​such as compassion, forgiveness and freedom are the key to the transformation of any human being. That is my genuine interest when writing, to be able to transform”he commented.

The Duchess of York is the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are part of the line of succession to the British throne. She is also recognized for working on different social causes and as a writer.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL WRITING EDITOR

TIME

More news at eltiempo.com