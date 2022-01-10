Cruz Azul’s team started the 2022 Clausura Tournament with the right foot, by beating Xolos de Tijuana with a score of 2-0. Now, managers continue to study what could be their last reinforcements, and among them appears Robert Morales.
Robert Morales is a Paraguayan footballer who works as a forward. At 22 years of age, he is one of the promising young figures of Cerro Porteño, the club that owns his letter. The attacker left the ranks of the Guaraní team and his developed scoring nose has put him in the orbit of the heavenly squad.
Also, according to the portal Transfermarkt, its value in the transfer market is 2 million dollars, a moderate and high amount compared to his experience, since in his incipient career as a footballer he has only defended the Cerro Porteño shirt.
With the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez to the Al-Nassr team, it is expected that Robert Morales be your replacement; In addition, it would be the strong card for the Machine due to the obstacles that have resulted in the negotiation of Cristian Pavón.
According to the first reports, everything is more than tied up, and only the last details are being refined so that the Paraguayan leaves for Mexican territory to carry out medical tests and sign a contract.
Despite the progress of the negotiations, with information from the journalist Jorge Izquierdo, There is another team interested in their services, being the Brazilian soccer interested and who would fight to become the player.
So far, Morales has 44 games played with Cerro Porteño, scoring a total of 16 goals and cooperating with 4 assists. In 90min We will continue to inform about it.
