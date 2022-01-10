The Spiderver begins to arrive at the online sites. Following its release in December 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been showing in theaters worldwide. Without a doubt, fans are the most excited to see how the much-requested Spiderverse is confirmed in the film that closes the first trilogy of Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Almost a month after its release, it has been announced that after grossing more than $ 1.5 billion at the global box office and becoming one of the highest-grossing films in cinema, it will finally hit streaming. In this note we tell you when and where to watch Spider-Man: no way home online.

YOU CAN SEE: Bob Saget Died: Three by Three and the Productions For Which He Will Not Be Forgotten

How to watch Spider-Man: no way home online via streaming?

According to Fandango, Vudu is the first streaming that will allow the digital purchase of Spider-Man: no way home from February 28. Pre-orders are currently available in SD (standard definition), HDX (high definition) and 4K UHD (ultra high definition) formats priced at $ 19.99 each.

Spider-Man: no way home comes to streaming. Photo: VUDU

Will Spider-Man: no way home be available on Disney Plus?

No. Unlike other productions that have Marvel characters, Spider-Man: no way home will not be part of Disney + in the coming months.

Will Spider-Man: no way home be available on Netflix?

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield did not take the advice of Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Yes, but it will take time. Due to streaming rights sold by Sony, the film is expected to be available first on Lionsgate’s Starz and eventually to Netflix. In the year 2021, streaming announced that it will have the adventures of the arachnid in its catalog, after signing a commercial agreement with Sony Pictures.

Will Spiderman: No Way Home Coming to HBO MAX in 2022?

Toeby Maguire and Andrew Garfield watched Spider-Man: no way home together. Photo: composition / Sony

As published by Luis Durán, General Manager of HBO Latin America, Spider-Man: no way home will arrive on HBO in the first half of 2022.

“Reviewing the line up of movies in 2022 with @marianocesar. In the first half of the year @HBOMaxLA will premiere eight of the 10 highest grossing films in Latin America, including Matrix, F9 last saga, Morbius, Venom and Spiderman. If you want blockbusters: HBO Max ”, reads the message he wrote on Twitter.

What actors participate in Spiderman No Way Home?

With the theatrical release of No way home, we can finally confirm that its cast consists of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in their respective versions of ‘Wall-crawler’. Meanwhile, the additional cast includes Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Zendaya (MJ), Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), JK Simmons (JJ Jameson), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), among other stars.