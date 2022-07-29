It seems that Alicia Vikander will not return to his role as Lara Croftsince the sequel to the film tomb Raider it would be canceled due to an agreement between Amazon and MGM. The current plan is to reboot the franchise once again with another actress as the lead.

Just recently, Vikander had voiced his doubts about the Tomb Raider sequel, saying it has been ready for a while, but that the project is “in someone else’s hands” suggesting that there is a “political issue” behind it. It turns out that the sequel is no longer in limbo but has reportedly been completely scrapped, with MGM losing the rights to the series. The original owner is now looking for a new company that can produce the next Tomb Raider movie.

Alicia Vikander is no longer tied to the project as a host of Jollywood studios would currently be involved and have made offers to try and get the Tomb Raider IP. The idea is to completely restore the series with another actress like Lara Croft. For now, it is not known whether Tomb Raider will return as a standalone movie or if it will be produced as a TV series.

Tomb Raider film rights currently belong to production company GK Films, which was founded by producer Graham King. He bought the rights in 2011 directly from the publisher Square Enix. MGM had to give the green light to the Tomb Raider sequel by May, but the window passed as the company was in the process of being acquired by Amazon in 2021.

Source: Eurogamer