Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, will return to theaters with a fifth and final film directed by James Mangold. As we saw in the preview, the saga will have a more human and twilight path to say goodbye to the iconic character. Expectations are high, but we are already a few hours away from seeing the result this June 29 on the Peruvian billboard.

The tape titled “Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate” It will not leave fans indifferent, so here we share everything you need to know about its release on the big screen.

Look here “Indiana Jones and the dial of fate”

When does “Indiana Jones 5” premiere in Peru?

The fifth installment of Indiana Jones, entitled “The Dial of Destiny”, is scheduled to premiere in Peru on June 29, 2023. It is one of the most anticipated premieres in Hollywood so far this year and fans of the character do not plan to miss it, because it would show his definitive retirement from adventures.

Where to see “Indiana Jones 5”?

“Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate” will hit theaters like Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinerama and CineStar, before Disney Plus, although it is also expected to land on the streaming platform after a while. At the moment there is no confirmation, but it is the only streaming service with the rights for its distribution.

What is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” about?

“Archaeologist Indiana Jones must embark on another adventure against time to try to recover a legendary dial that could change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, Jones soon finds himself facing off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi working for NASA,” ahead of the official synopsis.

Who’s who in “Indiana Jones 5”?

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Mads Mikkelsen as Jurgen Voller

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah Faisel el-Kahir

Toby Jones as Basil

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, a government agent

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber

Ethann Isidore as Teddy Kumar

Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber.

