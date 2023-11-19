Devour Merino is a young Peruvian actress who has won the affection of the audience for her iconic performance of DoloresJuly’s best friend and current lover of ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales, in the popular television series ‘There is room at the bottom’. Although the model is currently part of the cast of ‘AFHS’, her first leading character in front of the screens was in the soap opera ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ where she gave life to Roxana Zapata.

“I worked there (in ‘Back to the Neighborhood’) as an extra. I was, I think, a year and a half being an extra. I went every time they requested my profile and on one of those times when I went as an extra they gave me a short text. I proposed something that they liked and thanks to that, the character of Roxana in ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ was created,” Devora Merino explained in a conversation with La República. In this note, she learns more details about the young actress and what other fields of fine arts she develops in.

Who is Devora Merino, the actress who plays Dolores in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Born to artist parents and musician brothers, Devora Merino is a young Peruvian actress, model, singer and dancer. From a very young age she was related to the world of art and theater, so she decided to dedicate herself to acting. That led her to develop professionally at the National Higher School of Dramatic Arts (Ensad).

“I think that from a very young age (art has caught my attention) (…). My parents met doing theater, so there has always been art involved (…), my brothers are musicians too. So I was driven by the instinct to do theater. Then more professionally, when I finished school, I went to study at Ensad, which is the National Higher School of Dramatic Art and well, from there the fact of also appearing on television and other projects arose,” revealed the young artist.

However, acting is not the only field of fine arts that Devora Merino dedicates herself to, as contemporary dance is another of her passions. This facet has led her to compete internationally representing Peru, where she has managed to win gold, silver and bronze medals.

“I did dance from the age of 18, which in theory is too late for someone who wants to be a classical dancer. When I was at school, they told me that I couldn’t be a dancer (…) Until I left and made the decision to join a contemporary dance academy for the first time and that was when, the same year I had started and had learned to dance and that I had waited so long for, they took me to Argentina to compete. I won a silver, gold and bronze medal,” said Devora Merino.