Tarasova said that Russia does not need WADA recognition to host the Friendship Games

Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova responded to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

“If we want to do something, we will do it. Just like them. We don’t need their recognition, and they don’t need ours either,” the specialist said. She drew attention to the fact that Russia is under sanctions.

On November 17, WADA stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games due to the lack of compliance status with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. They opposed it and felt that it was necessary to draw attention to this event from an anti-doping point of view.

On November 15, it became known that the IOC recommended that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) ignore the Friendship Games in Russia. In their opinion, participation in competitions contradicts the sanctions imposed on Russian sports.

On October 19, the tournament was decided to be held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was noted that this decision was made in order to ensure guaranteed free access for Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities. The tournament is expected to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg from September 15 to 29, 2024.