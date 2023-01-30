A little more than 2 months have passed since the World Cup final between Argentina and France that allowed the Albiceleste to add the third star in its history and the players are beginning to give their first interviews. Lionel Scaloni’s team played a fantastic game at the Lusail Stadium and reduced the French team to its smallest expression until 75 minutes of play. Much of this performance was due to the inclusion of Ángel di María in the starting eleven but especially playing on the left side that allowed him to score the second goal for Argentina.
In dialogue with TyC Sports, the player who emerged from Rosario Central declared that he will continue playing for the National Team until at least 2024 and that he made this decision thanks to his teammates who asked him: “The kids filled my head and they want me to continue in the National Team. I will try to reach the next Copa América, for now I want to continue being there.” Regarding the future of the world champion team, he said that they want to win the continental tournament again.
As for the final against the French and his goal, he commented: “There are going to be goals and goals in finals, but I don’t think so. It was a spectacular play with quality and freshness.” He also assured that he did not expect to play as a starter, much less on the left side, an area in which he is not used to playing. Based on this, he highlighted the work of Lionel Scaloni and the entire coaching staff by saying: “You have to tip your hat to a coach who raises something different in each game and ends like this.”
In addition, he was asked about the moments in which he was out of the calls during the start of the Scaloni cycle, assuring that it hurt him to watch the games from the outside and that he returned because “he felt that he needed to do something” with the National Team. A story marked by destiny.
“WINNING SOMETHING WITH THE SELECTION IS THE GREATEST THING, WHATEVER THE TROPHY IS”
– Di María on the titles with Argentina
A separate chapter in this interview was the part in which he was consulted about the situation with Louis Van Gaal and in which El Fideo replied: “Van Gaal said that I was one of the few who had criticized him, but I think there were quite a few. When he was at Bayern he had Ribéry sitting on the bench, and when he left he was among the three best in the world.” This statement makes it very clear, in case there were any doubts, of the thoughts of the Argentine winger. While about the game against the Netherlands, he said that he removed a thorn that they had saved about everything they had said at the press conference.”
Fideo won everything that was put in front of him with the Argentine National Team: Gold Medal in the 2008 Olympic Games, Copa América in Brazil 2021, Finalissima 2022 and the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In all of them, he scored a goal to give his team the title. country. A player of important games who always prioritized the Albiceleste over the clubs where he was.
