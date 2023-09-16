WHO humanitarian aid arrives in Libya; will help 250.00 people

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Flood damage in Derna, eastern Libya.
The 29 tons of aid arrived this Saturday after the tragedy.
A shipment of 29 tons of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization (WHO), with supplies to assist 250,000 peoplearrived this Saturday in Benghazi, about 300 kilometers west of Derna, the city most affected by this week’s floods.
The shipment from the WHO logistics center in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) includes essential medicines, emergency surgical supplies, medical equipment and body bags, the Geneva-based organization said in a statement.
The WHO stressed that so far the lifeless bodies of 3,958 victims have been recovered and identified. The floods caused by Cyclone Daniel, with effects aggravated by having caused two reservoirs to burst, have caused more than 7,000 deaths, 10,000 missing and at least 30,000 displaced.
In the statement, WHO representative in Libya, Ahmed Zouiten, called the floods a “disaster of epic proportions,” and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.
EFE
