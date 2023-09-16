Only a few days left until the start of theearly access Of Witchfire and the developers of The Astronauts have shared some Partial minimum and recommended system requirements ahead of the launch.

The official page of the Epic Games Store (remember that the game will be exclusive for a year) for the moment does not indicate any information on the matter despite the fact that there is very little left until the September 20thi.e. the start date of early access.

Fortunately, the developers provided some information on the matter during an interview with Wccftech, at least regarding Recommended CPU and GPU.

Specifically, to play Witchfire 30 – 40 fps with the Medium preset recommend:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k @ 3.50GHz (4 CPUs), ~3.5GHz.

GPU: NVIDIA GTX1050 Ti or equivalent

The recommended setup for playing 60+ fps with the Medium preset:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or equivalent

The Ascendant has not indicated which resolution target the configurations above refer to, but considering the video cards involved we assume it is Full HD.