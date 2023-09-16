Only a few days left until the start of theearly access Of Witchfire and the developers of The Astronauts have shared some Partial minimum and recommended system requirements ahead of the launch.
The official page of the Epic Games Store (remember that the game will be exclusive for a year) for the moment does not indicate any information on the matter despite the fact that there is very little left until the September 20thi.e. the start date of early access.
Fortunately, the developers provided some information on the matter during an interview with Wccftech, at least regarding Recommended CPU and GPU.
Specifically, to play Witchfire 30 – 40 fps with the Medium preset recommend:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k @ 3.50GHz (4 CPUs), ~3.5GHz.
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX1050 Ti or equivalent
The recommended setup for playing 60+ fps with the Medium preset:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or equivalent
The Ascendant has not indicated which resolution target the configurations above refer to, but considering the video cards involved we assume it is Full HD.
The team talks about the possible transition to Unreal Engine 5, ray tracing and more
In the same interview the development team stated that they are not ruling out the possibility for Witchfire moving from Unreal Engine 4 to 5while for the moment there is no plan to integrate ray tracing.
Regarding Unreal Engine 5, “we will definitely evaluate this option. When we remade The Vanishing of Ethan Carter in UE4 from UE3, we had to practically redo the game from scratch. The versions were so incompatible. That’s not the case with UE5, fortunately. We’ll see,” CEO Adrian Chmielarz said.
Regarding ray tracing, “Not at the moment, but to be honest our game doesn’t require it. In Witchfire there are a lot of natural surfaces, and the trees, castle walls and rusty gates aren’t that phenomenal for ray tracing. Plus, our mix of real-time and self-created lights makes the radiance look good as it is.”
