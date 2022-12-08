Ibrahimovic, the Italian Milan player, is currently associated with Messi in Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, for one season, 2009-2010, but the relationship between them continued after the Swedish star left the “Camp Nou”.

When asked about his wish for the World Cup champion, Ibrahimovic, who does not participate in the World Cup, told “433”: “I hope that Argentina will win for Messi.”

The Argentine national team will meet its Dutch counterpart in the quarter-finals, on Friday, in a confrontation that will not be easy for Messi, the 35-year-old, who is in the last World Cup in his career.

Messi is usually compared to Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, but the latter succeeded in winning the World Cup in 1986, which is the only achievement that his successor lacks.