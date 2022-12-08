The professional jury, consisting of chairman Evelien de Bruijn (program maker and presenter), Iris van Lunenburg (presenter and columnist), Antoin Peeters (presenter RTL News), Winfried Baijens (presenter NOS News) and Sosha Duysker (winner Philip Bloemendal Prize 2020) call Komduur a ‘delight for the eye and ear’ in the jury report. The journalist ‘fills himself like a sponge with knowledge and uses it at the right moments’. ‘The winner is patient, calm and curious’, according to the jury.