Who asks to be a politician in 2025?

After Christmas Eve and Christmas we are heading towards New Year’s Eve with its balance of what we have experienced and New Year’s resolutions. We all have hopes, dreams. I generalize, most of us have them. And they resist trembling even in the face of the terrible panorama with the imminent inauguration of the coup plotter Trump, with the extermination of Palestinians by Israel, which yesterday totaled three frozen Gazan babies and 23 bombed, including five journalists, to the already more than 45,361 murdered, with 10,457 people drowned trying to migrate to Spain in 2024 without this leading governments to put an end to the state mafia of charging them for visas that we deny them because we violate their human right to travel.

No matter how hard the world around us is, we all make plans, we project stimulating horizons: let’s see if I can lead a healthier, less sedentary life, I hope I go on that trip, see if I flirt with this one or that one, or they become my partner , it would be great if the creative project I’m thinking about was a hit. But who dreams of being a politician in 2025?