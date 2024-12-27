Public transportation fares in the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona will rise 3% in 2025 starting January 15, while the T-Jove and T-Usual titles will maintain the 50% bonuses.

This has been decided by the Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) in an extraordinary council held this Friday, in which it has also agreed subsidize titles for single-parent and large familiesto the unemployed and to the special packs of the expanded service.

The titles can be purchased with the 2024 rates until January 14 and will have valid until February 28, 2025an expiration that, in the case of 90-day subscriptions, will be extended until April 30.

The ATM plans to maintain the new prices throughout 2025, although it must approve its continuity in a board of directors scheduled for the end of the first semester.

T-mobilitat cardboard cards They will cost 1 euroinstead of the 50 cents they are worth in 2024, with which the ATM will equate its price to that of virtual wallets.