Former president Alberto Fernández spent New Year's dinner at the Dani restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel in Madrid, where food for the night of the party cost 600 euros without wine and 1000 with wine. He did it with his partner Fabiola Yañez, his son Francisco and one other person.

“Eat the grapes,” Fernández tells Yañez at 12 o'clock, while the entire room followed the Spanish tradition to welcome the year with good luck. This was recorded in a video to which LA NACION had access, filmed with a cell phone.

Yañez was wearing a black mask and also placed a party favors headband on the child.. Fernández appears serious and attentive to messages he received on his cell phone.

The restaurant is located on Sevilla Street, 3, in the charming Salamanca neighborhood. It is headed by chef Dani García, one of the most celebrated chefs at the moment and awarded three Michelin stars.

The menu offered Black Truffle Tart, Foie Torchon, Crab Tart, Nitro Tomato, Grilled Elvers, Roasted Viceroy, Wagyu Loin, Lemon-Lime and Hazelnut Soufflé.

Fernández arrived in Madrid a few days before Christmas. His family was waiting for him there. According to what he had said before leaving power, he would not go to live in Spain, but would participate in a series of university seminars to whom he had been invited and that he would spend a few days of rest.

The former president was questioned by his peers from Unión por la Patria. One of them, the most vehement, was Juan Grabois, who said that if he is in Spain “he has to step aside in the PJ”. Others said that it is unnecessary ostentation after a management that left many black holes.

A few days ago Fernández and Yañez had been filmed doing banking procedures in a Santander branch, also in the Salamanca neighborhood. The former president had anticipated when leaving Buenos Aires: “I am leaving for Spain on an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight, our flag line, to reunite with my family and spend Christmas and New Year with them.“I remain in permanent contact with the leaders of my party to address the prevailing events.”

He denounced a “catastrophic situation” resulting from the measures of the new president Javier Milei.

