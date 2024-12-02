Real Madrid corrects Lola Índigo and does not guarantee “any date” for the return of concerts to the Bernabéu

The six-month break in concerts at the Bernabéu is going to be longer than expected. Real Madrid has questioned this Monday whether performances can be held in its state even in nine years, according to a statement made public this afternoon, following the announcement of a new date for Lola Índigo at its facilities.

The artist had a video on her social networks announcing three concerts in as many stadiums next year, the first of them in the merengue arena. The chosen date was June 14, 2025, after having had to move its initial scheduled date, March 22, due to neighborhood complaints due to the noise exceedances of all the events scheduled to date in the facilities of the club presided over. by Florentino Pérez.

A few hours later, Real Madrid responded to the announcement explaining that “it is not in a position to guarantee any date” until it is guaranteed that the regulations imposed by public administrations are met. The club assures that it has yet to carry out “the pertinent tests to guarantee that the concert promoters will be able to comply with the regulations.”

The Madrid club is working on a soundproofing system that improves the current one after being denounced by surrounding residents in a lawsuit that is currently being processed by the courts. While he does so, all scheduled performances have been suspended. Some acoustic experts doubt the effectiveness of these additional measures to those already implemented and which failed to stop the noise around the stadium during the last musical performances.

“We want to reiterate that Real Madrid works actively, together with the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council, for sustainability and coexistence, so that the activities of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium are carried out with full respect, not only of legality, but also to the environment and the neighborhood,” adds the brief statement from the merengues.

Soundproofing the Bernabéu, an “almost impossible” task according to experts

This was the video of Lola Índigo announcing her performance: