America is in crisis. This is an undeniable fact. The azulcrema team has started the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX with the wrong foot: it is in third-last place in the general table after registering two defeats and a draw. On matchday 4 of the season, the team from the capital fell to Atlético de San Luis by a score of 2-3; the potosino team had not scored a goal in the contest and the Eagles scored three in one game.
The team led by Santiago Solari has not won a game since October 23, 2021. On the field, the Eagles look lost: they are fragile and messy in defense, not very creative in generating play and erratic in finishing. For this semester, America let out many elements and brought in a handful of soccer players who are not performing in their first duels with the cream-blue shirt.
Who are the main culprits of the team’s misstep? This is one of the questions that a good part of the fans of America asks. The role of the board in these low hours is key. Santiago Baños, as the main person in charge of the club’s hiring, is one of those indicated in this crisis. For the Clausura 2022 tournament, the people in long pants struggled more than expected to get reinforcements.
The search for a right winger was more than complicated. Pablo Solari, Brian Ocampo, Uriel Antuna and Paul Arriola were some of the players who were surveyed by the Americanist board. However, all these negotiations were unsuccessful. The capital club ended up hiring, towards the end of the transfer window, Juan Ferney Otero, a low-profile footballer who did not show great things in Santos Laguna.
This was not the only error of the directive in the planning of the equipment. In this section you can add the departure of Sebastián Córdova, the millionaire hiring of Diego Valdés and the bet on Jonathan dos Santos, a footballer who has not shown a good level for years. The transfer policy is a problem that has affected the quality of the squad in recent years, not just in the last six months. America sells its best players every year and in exchange brings in unconsolidated players. That is the constant.
Santiago Solari is also one of the culprits of the current situation that the Eagles are experiencing. The Argentine technical director has not been able to find a way to enhance the players he has. His squad lacks creativity, the ability to develop collective play, conjunction.
During the past year, criticism of Solari’s work focused on his failure in the league after a good harvest of points in the regular season. The sum of points covered the poor collective performance of the team. The benefit of the doubt was cleared and the work of the Argentine strategist speaks for itself.
Ultimately, the players play a vital role in the Eagles’ current downturn. The reinforcements have not weighed in at the start of the tournament. The players who were already there have shown a very low level. The sum of all these factors has contributed to the fact that America finds itself almost in the abyss and without the capacity to react. Poor planning is leading to one of the club’s worst starts in recent years.
