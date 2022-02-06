Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 26,533,010 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Sunday (6) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths from the disease is 632,193.

In 24 hours, 59,737 cases and 391 deaths were recorded.

According to the bulletin, 22,717,907 people have recovered from the disease and 3,182,910 are being monitored.

In this edition of the bulletin, data from Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Tocantins were not updated, in addition to the number of cases from Goiás, whose health secretariats did not send the information to the ministry.

States

The units with the highest number of cases are São Paulo (4.74 million), Minas Gerais (2.87 million) and Paraná (2.07 million). The smallest number of cases are registered in Acre (105,938), Amapá (156,500) and Roraima (145,856).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number of deaths (159,589), followed by Rio de Janeiro (70,232) and Paraná (41,431). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (1,897), Amapá (2,057) and Roraima (2,105).

